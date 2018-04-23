Rumor: Next Xbox Could Focus On Game Streaming Features, Backward Compatibility

(Source: The Next Web)

While we’re likely to not see anything official about Microsoft‘s next Xbox console for a few years — especially since the company wants to push its Xbox One X system for a while — it sounds like something big is coming for when it finally does come around.

Some new details have come out from a report posted over on Thurrott.com, suggesting a couple of key features for Microsoft’s next machine, incorporating them organically for greater ease of use.

First off, it sounds like game streaming will be a big focus. That makes sense, considering that Microsoft also owns the Mixer network that is attaining more and more users each week. But it could actually incorporate into games somehow.

The author of the piece, Brad Sams, notes, “For example, imagine a game where the environment is dynamically updated from the cloud as you explore the map so that it becomes never-ending or have a city that is updated dynamically with local weather and traffic so that you can experience traffic jams in the virtual world as they occur in real life…exciting.”

He then added, “But, these are the scenarios that are being explored as it will be unlikely that a switch is flipped to a fully-streaming service as there are still too many variables still in place and the ability for local gaming still needs to be a viable option for the long-term.”

He also noted that Microsoft plans to continue its backward compatibility with its new system, since it’s doing so well with original Xbox and Xbox 360 games on the Xbox One models. “And as you would expect, the console will be backward and forwards compatible, much like the Xbox One X,” he said. So there’s a possibility that the new machine could be fully set to go with the Xbox One’s library, as well as any other games that are available for play on the machine.

Like all rumor pieces, this is speculative, as Microsoft hasn’t said a word about what to expect from its new console — or that one even exists. So consider it just wishful thinking for now instead of fact. Still, if the company can somehow incorporate innovative features into its system — and bring the games that players want to enjoy — there’s no question it could continue to keep a foothold in the gaming industry.

For now, we’ll see what’s next for the Xbox One and Xbox One X when E3 rolls around, as Microsoft has a huge presentation in store in just a few weeks. Bring on the games, big M!