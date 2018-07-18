Next Xbox Aiming to Launch Before PS5, According to New Report

Talks of what’s next for console gaming continues to be everywhere! From the PlayStation 5, to whatever Microsoft decides to name their next console, the next generation is looming closer and closer. With titles at this year’s E3 also being shown for next gen such as Cyberpunk 2077 and The Elder Scrolls VI, it’s no wonder that this topic is on everyone’s minds. As we patiently await any concrete news, however, one analyst is saying Microsoft is already making moves to beat Sony to the punch.

Though Xbox‘s Phil Spencer casually mentioned that the next gen is already in the works, it was industry analyst Michael Pachter that is putting more of a timeline of the future of gaming. Pachter recently told GamingBolt, “I’m sure Microsoft intends to launch first, and I am equally certain that the new Xbox will be backwards compatible with any Xbox One X software.”

He then added, “I agree that it’s hard for Xbox One X purchasers, but they should know 4 years into a cycle that there is another one coming. My guess is that Microsoft intents to launch in 2020, but if they think is going to launch the PS5 then, they will launch early.”

The plot thickens! Microsoft’s Phil Spencer more than delivered on his promise of a hearty showcase during this year’s E3, with more titles than many were expecting and more than a few surprises. He’s also committed to expanding back the Xbox brand, bringing more titles and restoring what made this platform so great when it first launched during generation 1.

Though Pachter is correct and that the normal cycle should have been expected, it definitely feels like it was just yesterday that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One were announced. We’re not ready! But … at the same time, we are. Both platforms have grown exponentially since launch and we honestly can’t wait to see what else the future holds as the bridge between PC and console continues to get smaller and smaller.

What are you hoping to see from the next Xbox and the PlayStation 5? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!