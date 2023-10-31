Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Reveals First DLC Characters, New Trailer

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl was supported post-launch with numerous DLC characters, and the same can be said for the upcoming Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 which releases in just a matter of days. Ahead of that release, Fair Play Labs and GameMill Entertainment announced this week the first couple of DLC characters who'll be added to the game, though players will have to wait until 2024 to see those Nickelodeon characters fight. A new trailer was also released today alongside the DLC announcements to show off some more of the campaign in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

The first DLC characters will be Mr. Krabs from SpongeBob SquarePants, Uncle Iroh and Prince Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Rocksteady from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series. Some screenshots of them in-game were shown off to show them looking exactly as you'd expect the Nick icons to appear.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 DLC

Mr. Krabs, Zuko, Rocksteady, and Iroh are joining Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 as our first DLC characters in 2024! Watch out for more news on Mr. Krabs coming early next year! #NASB2 @Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/dRSDD8V2nk — Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (@NickBrawlGame) October 31, 2023

The first of the characters to join the fray will be Mr. Krabs who'll be added to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 in "early 2024," though a more specific timeframe wasn't offered. It's worth noting that the announcement ordered the characters as Mr. Krabs, Zuko, Rocksteady, and Iroh which may be indicative of the order in which they'll release, but plans haven't been laid out beyond GameMill saying that Mr. Krabs is up first.

As for how you'll be able to acquire these characters, you'll have two options: buying them individually, or buying the season pass. DLC characters will be $6.99 each, GameMill said, while the season pass which includes these four characters will be $24.99. The game itself costs $49.99 with a Digital Deluxe version that includes the season pass going for the now standard price of $69.99.

More DLC characters should be announced in the future, though it's unknown if they'll be part of a second pass or if they'll just be purchased individually.

New Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Trailer

A campaign trailer for the new Nick fighting game was released today, too, which shows off an interesting take on the typical fighting game campaign. This one features roguelike elements, the game's creators said, with players apparently able to pick and choose which fighters they go up against while completing a character's campaign. In addition to straightforward fights, the game's campaign mode also has special gimmicks like "Defeat a mind controlled opponent" and beating up waves of enemies.

It looks like some fighters will be unlocked via the campaign mode, so you'll apparently have to give that at least one playthrough if you plan on filling out your roster. Around 45 seconds into the trailer, there's also a scene that looks a whole lot like the Target Smash activity from the Super Smash Bros. games.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is scheduled to release on November 7th with the first DLC character, Mr. Krabs, releasing early next year.