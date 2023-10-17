Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Gets Delayed

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 has been hit with a slight delay, and will not be arriving on November 3rd, as previously expected. The game's official Twitter account announced today that the digital version will now be coming on November 7th, with the physical release arriving on December 1st following "finishing touches." The delay is somewhat surprising given the large number of gameplay videos that have been released by Gameloft over the last two months, but hopefully it will result in a better product at launch. The company also announced an incentive for the digital release.

"As a special bonus, Patrick's Elastic Waistband costume will now be available to all digital purchases made during the first week of launch from November 7-14," the game's official Twitter account reads.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 on Nintendo Switch

Following today's delay, GameMill was asked about the Nintendo Switch version of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and whether the game's physical release will include a cartridge. The game's official Twitter account replied that "Switch physical is code in box at this point in time!" The response was met with widespread frustration from Switch owners, who questioned the point of offering a physical release that didn't actually include a physical game. The previous Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl was released on a Switch cartridge, but for some reason it seems that will be changing for the sequel.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is not the first Nintendo Switch game to go with the "code in a box" method; this has been going on for years now, and the practice has led to a lot of frustration from Switch collectors. There are a lot of Nintendo Switch users that are passionate about physical game releases, and the possibility of revisiting these games decades later, as so many have with old NES and SNES games. However, it's worth noting that even those that don't care about physical media have taken issue with the "code in a box" games, as the empty plastic containers can be harmful to the environment. GameMill's response does leave open the possibility that a physical game card could be released in the future, but it remains to be seen when, or if, that might happen.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Playable Characters

(Photo: GameMill)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. When the game does release, it will feature a cast of more than 20 playable characters spanning various Nickelodeon franchises. These include Donatello, Raphael, and April O'Neil from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Gerald and Grandma Gertie from Hey Arnold!, Reptar from Rugrats, SpongeBob, Patrick, Plankton, and Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants, Danny and Ember from Danny Phantom, and more.

