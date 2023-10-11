Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Trailer Shows Off Gerald's Moves

In Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, Hey Arnold! fans will have plenty to celebrate, as the game will have at least two representatives from the animated series. While the football head himself seems to be missing, Gerald and Grandma Gertie will both be appearing in the game. GameMill Entertainment released a new spotlight video today offering a look at Gerald's moveset, which should give viewers an idea of whether he might be a fit for them. Gerald has been described as "a tricky, mid-range zoner," as he can use projectiles against his enemies, and also do some damage from close range.

The Gerald spotlight trailer can be found below.

Gerald's Moves

As we can see from the video, Gerald's moveset leans on his love of sports. The character's down special lets players pick between several different "weapons," including a basketball, frisbee, ping-pong paddle, and Wacko Watch. Each of these items works differently: Gerald can use the basketball for free throws, fire at enemies with the frisbee, and deflect projectiles with the ping-pong paddle. The Wacko Watch is a long range projectile with a lot of strength, but Gerald has a limited supply, so players will have to choose carefully when and how they use them. If Gerald uses the Slime button, the down special will have Gerald throw a boombox at enemies.

In Hey Arnold! Gerald was always depicted as an athletic kid, and that theme can be seen reflected in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. In addition to those other projectiles, his neutral special keeps the sports theme going, having Gerald throw a baseball at enemies. The baseball does greater damage as Gerald gets more of a wind-up. Gerald's side special also gives him a skateboard to ride. This gives him a speed boost and can be used to dish out more pain on opponents, but the trade-off is that he can't block, roll, or use any of his special attacks when using the skateboard. The character's Super attack is not fully revealed in the trailer, but we do get a glimpse at Gerald conjuring the spirit of the Ghost Bride!

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Release Date

(Photo: Nickelodeon, GameMill)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will release November 3rd on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. With that release date quickly approaching, hype surrounding the game has started to build. From everything GameMill has showcased over the last few months, it seems that the sequel will offer quite a bit more to enjoy than the previous game. The developers are clearly digging deep into the lore of all these different cartoons and franchises, bringing in elements that should delight those that grew up with these shows. Fans of Hey Arnold! in particular seem to have a lot of reasons to be happy with how the game is shaping up.

Are you planning to pick-up Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 next month? Are you happy with all of the different details in the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!