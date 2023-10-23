Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Spotlight Trailer Shows Off Jenny’s Moves

November is fast approaching, and with it Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. GameMill Entertainment has shared yet another spotlight trailer, offering an in-depth look at one of the playable characters. This time around, it’s Jenny from My Life as a Teenage Robot. Several playable characters from the original Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl won’t be returning, but Jenny is one of the exceptions. However, as we’ve seen repeatedly, the returning fighters have seen a lot of changes in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. Notably, her jab has been altered to allow players to aim it in different ways.

The new Jenny spotlight trailer can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the biggest changes in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is the Slime Meter. We’ve seen how the mechanic can change up a lot of moves, and it does the same for Jenny, as well. For example, the character’s neutral special has returned, but the Slime version of Rocket Power allows Jenny to fire two rockets at once. Jenny also has a new side special, Mass Hammer. Mass Hammer allows Jenny to send shockwaves through the ground or air at her opponents. Jenny also has “fantastic” recovery, which can make it harder for opponents to knock her off the stage!

DLC Fighters

Jenny appeared in the first Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl as a DLC fighter. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will also feature DLC fighters, but the game’s developers have yet to announce which characters will appear. It’s possible we could see more returning faces from the first game, or entirely new ones. Nickelodeon has no shortage of shows and franchises to pull from, and it will be interesting to see who else makes it into the game. So far, we know that at least four DLC fighters will be released at some point. Each one will be priced at $6.99, and will be accompanied by three alternate skins. A Season Pass for $24.99 will also be available, and will include an exclusive skin for SpongeBob SquarePants.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Release Date

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will be available digitally November 7th on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The physical versions of the game will be available December 1st. Those are all the same platforms the previous game released on, which is good news for those that enjoyed Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The first game was mostly well-received, with many critics acknowledging that the game could use a bit more polish. From everything GameMill has shown of the sequel, it looks like the developers have kept a lot of the elements that worked in the first game, while adding new mechanics and more to do. Hopefully the sequel will prove to be a step up when it launches next month!

