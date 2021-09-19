Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Teases Post-Launch Plans

When Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl releases next month, the game will have 20 playable fighters to start with, spanning a number of beloved franchises. However, it seems that developer Ludosity has plans for the game beyond its debut. In a new interview with Game Informer, Ludosity CEO Joel Nystrom revealed that two more fighters will follow soon after All-Star Brawl‘s launch, and “additional DLC characters will be revealed after that.” That’s promising news for any fan that might not see their favorite make the final cut. Nystrom also revealed another update that might be added in the future: voice-acting.

“Our focus was on creating the best possible gameplay experience for corebrawling fans and Nickelodeon fans around the globe. It is not asstraightforward to do as one might think, and as we continue to buildthe Nick All-Star Brawl franchise, we will be reviewing all options,which may include adding VO down the road,” Nystrom told Game Informer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given the cast of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, there might be some hoops for the developer to jump through when it comes to picking voice actors. Notably, characters from both the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Ren & Stimpy have had multiple voice actors over the years, so Ludosity would have to choose which options best fit with the game.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl! The game has gotten a lot of positive attention over the last few months, and it seems like it could attract an audience of gamers old and young alike. All-Star Brawl has many similarities to the Smash Bros. franchise, and Nickelodeon owns a lot of characters people are passionate about. It remains to be seen whether the game can deliver on the hype, but hopefully Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will be everything fans have been hoping for!

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will release later this year on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. The title will retail for $49.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl? What do you want to see added post-launch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!