Nickmercs Reveals the Best Secondary Gun in Call of Duty: Warzone

Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff is one of the most popular Call of Duty: Warzone streamers around, and as such, he plays the game way more often than you probably do. As a result, Nickmercs always seems to have a good grasp on the battle royale shooter's ever-evolving meta and is familiar with which weapons are the best for any given situation. Recently, the beloved content creator shared his own thoughts with his audience on what he believes is the best secondary gun in the game right now.

As mentioned during a recent broadcast, Nickmercs said that he believes the best secondary weapon to equip in Call of Duty: Warzone at this point in time is the AS VAL assault rifle. While it might seem odd to use an AR as a secondary weapon, it's the way in which Nickmercs decks out his own version of the gun that makes it beneficial. Specifically, he attaches a VLK200mm Osa barrel, Stovl 6P30 Skelet stock, a Merc Foregrip for the underbarrel, 30 round mags, and a Rubberized Grip Tape for the grip attachment.

If you attach all of these specific pieces of gear, the AS VAL becomes deadly in close quarters. Essentially, it becomes more akin to a submachine gun but it has the damage output of an assault rifle, which is what makes it so powerful. Although he warns that the weapon has a pretty low amount of ammo compared to some others, the damage is something that cannot be ignored.

While this might not be the weapon that will start giving you wins in Warzone left and right, it's almost always worth trying out any of these builds that Nickmercs puts together. Considering that he's a borderline expert when it comes to all things Warzone, this gun is surely one that is better to use than many other options you might find in the game.

So what do you think about this new recommendation from Nickmercs? Is this something you're going to try out in Warzone for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Dexerto]