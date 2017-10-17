NieR: Automata’s Director Wants To Make A Sequel…And A Porno

Yoko Taro may be one of the most ambitious game makers out there. He never reveals his public persona, instead hiring behind a bizarre moon-shaped mask; but then again, he doesn’t really need to, as his contribution to one of this year’s greatest games, NieR: Automata, has been easily noticed.

But what’s next? Well, during an SEA Summit in Singapore, he kind of noted what he wants to do next. Famitsu was able to translate some of the questions from the panel, and the details can be found below:

Q: Yoko Taro-san, have you ever thought about making a movie based on a game?

Yoko Taro: I’ve thought about it before, but it would require money, so first and foremost I’d like to find someone with money.

Q: What about the next Drakengard title?

Yoko Taro: I believe this one goes to the Square Enix producer who is over there, if the producer says he’ll give me money then I’ll make it anytime.

Q: What if you were to make the next NieR title?

Yoko Taro: I think I’d imagine a NieR: Automata sequel that everyone is thinking about, then make something that is not that. I’m going to ruin it, is what I’m thinking.

Q: Yoko Taro-san, you’ve touched up on video games, novels, and stage plays, so what form of media would you like to work on next?

Yoko Taro: I think this may be off-putting, but I’d like to make an adult video. I think of it as something I’d like to at least make once in my lifetime.

Q: You talked about the importance of marketing research, so does that mean you had to look into all kinds of countries?

Yoko Taro: This is about the previous title, but I was told that “machos are well-received” in foreign countries, especially in America. However, the game didn’t sell at all. Fans told me “I like macho, but that’s not what I look for in Square Enix games.” That previous title sold so-so in Japan, so we made NieR: Automata with the concept of let’s at least have it sell in Japan. So to be honest, I haven’t studied foreign markets at all. In the end it was a hit, and we have no idea how it sold so well. However, that makes the story I told today completely meaningless.

So, there you have it. Taro wants to make a sequel…and a porno. Could it be a NieR porno, or perhaps something original? It’d probably be worth a watch regardless.

NieR: Automata is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC.