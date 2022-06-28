NieR: Automata Announced for Nintendo Switch

NieR: Automata from PlatinumGames and Square Enix is coming to the Nintendo Switch, Square Enix and Nintendo announced this week. The game will be released on Nintendo's console as NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition, a mouthful of a name with an equivalent amount of content given that it comes with previously released DLC as well as some exclusive Switch cosmetics, too. NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition releases for the Switch on October 6th with the first trailer for that version of the game released today to show off more.

Square Enix's NieR: Automata was confirmed for the Nintendo Switch during Nintendo's latest mini Direct this week following rumors that suggested that port might happen. Nintendo confirmed during the reveal that this version of the game would come with "previously released DLC," though it wasn't specified what, exactly, would be included in the End of YoRHa Edition.

"The critically acclaimed world of NieR:Automata invades Nintendo Switch!" a press release about the news said. "When machine lifeforms from another world attack without warning, unleashing a new type of threat, mankind is driven from Earth and takes refuge on the Moon. As 2B, a member of the android military force YoRHa, immerse yourself in a ferocious battle to take back the planet. This version of NieR:Automata comes with previously released DLC, plus costumes exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version."

The DLC costume exclusive to the Nintendo Switch can be seen at the 5:15 mark in the video above. There will perhaps be more of these Switch-exclusive cosmetics for players to use when the game releases on the console, but again, that hasn't yet been clarified.

NieR: Automata was first released in 2017 and quickly became one of the games PlatinumGames would be better known for along with the Bayonetta series. It was originally released for the PlayStation 4 and PC before the Xbox One got its own port, the Become As Gods Edition, so with the Switch version now on the way, it'll have come to all major platforms with a different version released for each occasion. For Switch users wondering, it does not seem from Nintendo's announcement that this will be a cloud game and will rather run natively on the Nintendo Switch.

NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition releases for the Nintendo Switch on October 6th.