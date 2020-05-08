Ninja Blames Call of Duty Warzone Hackers on Bad Parents

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone is being ruined by hackers, and popular streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins says it's the fault of bad parents. The popular Mixer streamer who rose to stardom alongside Fortnite has been streaming the new Call of Duty battle royale experience since it released earlier this year. However, while Ninja has streamed Warzone a considerable amount, he hasn't always enjoyed the experience, especially when he comes across one of the game's many hackers.

During a recent stream of the game, Ninja had an encounter with a hacker, and the result was a familiar one for many Warzone players: a frustrating death. In fact, by the time the hacker dusted him, Ninja was so frustrated that it led to a tirade featuring Ninja blaming bad parenting and jokingly suggesting none of this may have happened if the hacker wasn't sent to a private school.

"There could have been a moment in history, with his mom and his dad, that just made him become this f*****g loser where he just starts hacking and turning into this d****e," said Ninja on stream. "That’s how deep what just happened to me goes.”

The streamer continued:

“All of that stems from a decision that a parent, a mother and a father, made to raise a piece of s**t, hacking human being. Think about it. Maybe they shouldn’t have sent him to private school, I don’t know.”

As you may know, bursts of anger and emotion have always been part of the Ninja brand, though moments like this are certainly not as common now as they used to be before Blevins became an international celebrity. Further, controversial statements aren't new for the streamer either.

Earlier this year, the streamer called out casual gamers in a now infamous tweet that landed Ninja in some serious controversy.

