Ninja “Disgusted” by Twitch Using His Channel to Promote Others

As many of you likely know by now, well-known streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins recently made the move from to Twitch to stream exclusively on Mixer. The switch made quite a bit of noise as many began to speculate over the kind of lucrative deal that could possibly be in place, but Twitch has been handling things a bit differently than expected. It is not uncommon for Twitch to remove the check mark from a streamer’s channel when they move to another platform to make money, but they also began using Ninja’s channel to promote other creators on the site. This has been happening for the past week, but Blevins has officially responded to Twitch’s actions regarding his channel.

Ninja took to his Twitter account to express his feelings regarding the matter, and while he was okay with it at first, a recent incident crossed a line. In the early hours of August 11th, a Twitch account was able to stream pornography for an unknown amount of time to thousands of people. As one might imagine, this became one of the most viewed channels at the time, even resulting in it being promoted on Ninja’s channel.

“Now, if you go to twitch.tv/Ninja, they advertise other channels,” he said in the above video. “They don’t do this for anyone else that’s offline, by the way. Just me.” He goes on to say how he has been streaming for eight years, building his brand and amassing over 14 and a half million followers. “Well now, there was a porn account that was number one being recommended on my channel, and I have no say in any of this stuff,” Ninja said.

“We’re trying to get the whole channel taken down to begin with, or at least not promote other streamers and other channels on my brand, on my freaking profile,” he continued. “So for anyone who saw that, for anyone’s whose kids or who just didn’t obviously want to see that, I apologize, and I’m sorry.”

This wouldn’t even have been an issue if they didnt use my channel to promote others in the first place… — Ninja (@Ninja) August 11, 2019

Twitch has come under fire recently for some questionable practices, mainly inaction against streamers that should seemingly be banned for their actions, so this is sure to get fans of the platform up in arms about how the company gets their house in order.

