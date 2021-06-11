Ninja Reveals His Top 4 Games of All Time

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins brought out his Mount Rushmore of games and fans were eager to see what his picks would be. These kinds of questions have been everywhere lately after a short day in the sun a few years ago in the world of sports. Ninja decided to go with Halo, Call of Duty, Final Fantasy, and of course, Fortnite. It’s a solid list, and it wasn’t long before people began to chime in with their own picks. Some of them absolutely adored half and subbed their own, but others decided to chuck the whole thing out and start from scratch. One thing is for sure, everyone has their own Top 4 and it feels good to talk about the best the medium has to offer. Check out his tweet below.

Here’s my Mount Rushmore of games: Halo, Call of Duty, Final Fantasy & Fortnite What’s on your list? — Ninja (@Ninja) June 10, 2021

Previously, the streamer talked about the price of success. He argues that all this fame and fortune isn’t what its cracked up to be. ”Not good," Blevins began, "Money’s great, but even then money can’t buy happiness. Look, there are positives and negatives to everything in life. You guys don’t understand. If you have money, 90% of the time or more, you sacrifice a lot. Relationships, family, time, love, friendships."

"And then you have that money, and guess what now you don’t know who to trust," Blevins continued. "You can’t trust anyone. Who are your real friends? Who is your real family? People come out of nowhere asking for money all the time. And if you say no, you’re a piece of s**t, you’re the worst, and they make you feel like a piece of s**t,"

