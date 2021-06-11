Ninja Reveals His Top 4 Games of All Time
Tyler “Ninja” Blevins brought out his Mount Rushmore of games and fans were eager to see what his picks would be. These kinds of questions have been everywhere lately after a short day in the sun a few years ago in the world of sports. Ninja decided to go with Halo, Call of Duty, Final Fantasy, and of course, Fortnite. It’s a solid list, and it wasn’t long before people began to chime in with their own picks. Some of them absolutely adored half and subbed their own, but others decided to chuck the whole thing out and start from scratch. One thing is for sure, everyone has their own Top 4 and it feels good to talk about the best the medium has to offer. Check out his tweet below.
Here’s my Mount Rushmore of games:
Halo, Call of Duty, Final Fantasy & Fortnite
What’s on your list?— Ninja (@Ninja) June 10, 2021
Previously, the streamer talked about the price of success. He argues that all this fame and fortune isn’t what its cracked up to be. ”Not good," Blevins began, "Money’s great, but even then money can’t buy happiness. Look, there are positives and negatives to everything in life. You guys don’t understand. If you have money, 90% of the time or more, you sacrifice a lot. Relationships, family, time, love, friendships."
"And then you have that money, and guess what now you don’t know who to trust," Blevins continued. "You can’t trust anyone. Who are your real friends? Who is your real family? People come out of nowhere asking for money all the time. And if you say no, you’re a piece of s**t, you’re the worst, and they make you feel like a piece of s**t,"
What’s your Top 4? Let us know down in the comments below!
A lot of time dedicated
time spent wise https://t.co/yOTkEeHXSJ pic.twitter.com/OomA2QNcE7— ubaid (@ubaidoncrack) June 11, 2021
Pokemon and GTA in
My Mt.Rushmore of games:
Call of duty, God of War, Pokemon, & GTA https://t.co/ojatISKm9V— シ ツ (@kriticalfish) June 11, 2021
Crash and Batman here
Crash bandicoot, call of duty, Arkham games and halo.
The game time spent on these are unmatched 🙃. https://t.co/sIAReYdDbV— jay (@JaywilliamJay) June 11, 2021
Old-school fun
Tough. But off the top…
Super Mario Bros, Street Fighter 2, Goldeneye 007, and Final Fantasy VII https://t.co/2lP6lvbqXc— Romell (@RohammedAli) June 11, 2021
Fallout!
Halo, Pokemon, Minecraft y Fallout https://t.co/nsYVmVjvXC— cupido (@cupidoxgg) June 11, 2021
Minecraft in there
Minecraft, Call of Duty, Mario, Halo
We’re talking iconic, with undeniable cultural significance. Something every gamer has played at one point in their life no matter what— Logan Church (@lx_church) June 11, 2021
Final fantasy, amazing 100%
Same with early fortnite
But not everyone likes em & not everyone played em https://t.co/yAz3IyWvZX
Survival Horror represented
Metal Gear, Resident Evil, Silent Hill, DOOM https://t.co/lPph9R7bfC— 呉爾羅 DARIO ROMERO (@NegativeCrepe) June 11, 2021
So much fun
Pokemon, Skate, Ratchet and Clank, Call of Duty
This was harder than I thought and I still don't know if like it lol https://t.co/S85yrI7yNf— ManYurKanin (@ManYurkanin) June 10, 2021