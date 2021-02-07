Ninja Calls Out Fortnite Players and Threatens to Stop Playing

✖

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has no doubt been one of the most popular Fortnite streamers in the world since the popular battle royale game launched a few years back. However, Blevins now seems to be reaching his wit's end with the game if things don't start changing in short order.

The issue that Blevins has with Fortnite comes less with the game itself and more with its players. Over the past few days, Blevins has fallen victim to multiple stream sniping attempts from a number of players. If you're not familiar with this term, it essentially means that people who are playing Fortnite around the world will get into a match with Ninja and then use his stream as a point of reference to know where he is in the game. From here, they'll track him down and kill him when he's least aware of it. It's essentially a modern-day iteration of screen-peaking from splitscreen multiplayer games of the past, except Blevins himself can't screen-peak in return.

Blevins said that he believes the majority of players that do this do him in Fortnite are simply kids looking for clout. "It’s the same kids, bro. Get out of my game. Get away from me. You’re not proving anything by going into a f***ing game and running to someone, and when you know, they’re in a fight with somebody and f***ing killing them," Blevins expressed with frustration in a recent stream. "But good for you, man. Get your f***ing clip [and] send it to your buddies. You killed Ninja. I haven’t played the game in forever. I don’t play it anymore. I come back, and I still almost kill all of you idiots."

Blevins went on to say that all that this accomplishes is that it makes the game that much worse to play. In fact, he even went as far to say that he might stop playing Fortnite altogether, at least when on stream. "All they’re doing is just harming the game because I’m gonna f***ing play it. I’m not gonna stream it," he said.

While there's a good chance that Blevins will still continue to play Fortnite on stream in the future, it's hard to deny that stream sniping has definitely led to him streaming the game less than he used to. Within the past year, Blevins has likely streamed far more of Valorant than anything else. It remains to be seen what Blevins decides to do next, but in all likelihood, the chance of him streaming Fortnite as much as he did a few years ago seems to all but gone.

[H/T Dexerto]