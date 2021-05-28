Ninja Talks About the Downside of Being Rich and Famous

✖

Have you ever wanted to be extremely wealthy and have loads of people know who you are? Well, according to popular Twitch streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, it's not all that it's cracked up to be. While acknowledging that there are benefits to having money and fame, Blevins also said that there are plenty of drawbacks that many might not be aware of.

During a recent stream on Twitch, Blevins was asked specifically about how it feels to be so famous. "Not good," Blevins said to be blunt. He went on to expand on the idea further saying, "Money’s great, but even then money can’t buy happiness. Look, there are positives and negatives to everything in life. You guys don’t understand. If you have money, 90% of the time or more, you sacrifice a lot. Relationships, family, time, love, friendships."

Blevins then went on to say that money is something that can also come between other relationships that one might have in their life. As a result, it's often hard to trust others. "And then you have that money, and guess what now you don’t know who to trust," Blevins expressed. "You can’t trust anyone. Who are your real friends? Who is your real family?" Blevins went on to say that money also leads to people simply coming to him to ask for it and nothing else. "People come out of nowhere asking for money all the time. And if you say no, you’re a piece of s**t, you’re the worst, and they make you feel like a piece of s**t," he said.

As a whole, I imagine that many would happily trade the problems that Blevins is venting about for their own. That being said, it does have to be frustrating for him to feel like money has come between himself and others in his life. And to that end, there is surely a bit of sympathy to be felt for him.

[H/T Dexerto]