Ninja Doesn't Plan to Play Fortnite Competitively Anymore

When Fortnite was first becoming a worldwide phenomenon a few years back, there was no one more famous who played the game than Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. As Fortnite continued to get more popular, Blevins continued to draw in more viewers to his stream as he showed off his prowess in the battle royale shooter. Nowadays, though, Blevins largely doesn't play Fortnite all that often any longer, especially live on Twitch. And moving forward, it sounds as though this isn't something that will be changing.

During a recent stream on his Twitch channel, Blevins was asked about his current relationship with Fortnite, specifically in regards to the competitive scene. When it was questioned whether or not Blevins would return to play Epic Games' mega-popular title in a competitive fashion, Blevins said he "more than likely will not return." He then went on to express that he potentially could make a comeback though if "it makes sense."

The real underlying reason why Blevins seems to not want to go back to the world of Fortnite competitive play seems to be because he's just burnt out. Prior to ever getting involved with high-level Fortnite play, Blevins used to also be in the competitive scene for Halo for a long stretch of years. At this point in his career, he just doesn't seem to be interested in the world of esports any longer. "Honestly, I don't want to get sucked back into the competitive sh*t," he said on stream.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Blevins and his relationship with Fortnite as a whole. Earlier this year, he expressed that much of his love for the game had dwindled due to how often he had started getting stream sniped while playing. As such, the past few months of his content has seen him gravitating more towards playing games like League of Legends instead.

[H/T Dexerto]