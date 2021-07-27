Nintendo 3DS Just Got Its First System Update in a Very Long Time

✖

For the first time since November of 2020, the Nintendo 3DS has gotten a system update. Version 11.15.0-47 is now live, and it apparently adds new stability to the system. Nintendo has not released patch notes on its official U.S. website, but Twitter user @OatmealDome states that Nintendo's Japanese website has them, and it seems that the system's internet browser and "recovery mode's SSL system component" both seem to have been updated. It's surprising that Nintendo continues to make tweaks, but hopefully this will help the 3DS continue to run smoothly for those that are still finding games to play!

The Tweet from @OatmealDome can be found embedded below.

[Nintendo 3DS] Version 11.15.0-47 has been released for all regions. Official Japanese patch notes state “stability”. It appears to update the Internet Browser (possibly fixing an exploit?) and recovery mode’s SSL system component. https://t.co/1vBeajGagh — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) July 27, 2021

First released in 2011, the Nintendo 3DS was not an immediate success. However, as Nintendo supported it with strong software, the system found a large audience. Games like Super Mario 3D Land, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, and Pokemon Sun and Moon helped the 3DS become a strong seller. It's hard to say how many gamers are still spending a lot of time with the platform, but those still playing great games like these should be happy that 3DS is still getting updates.

At this point, Nintendo is no longer supporting the 3DS with new software, but the system does continue to receive some third-party support, on occasion. There have been recent reports that Nintendo will no longer accept new games on the platform starting next year, but there has been no official confirmation, at this time.

Of course, the 3DS was followed by the Nintendo Switch, which has become one of the biggest success stories in the company's history. Switch has already been available for more than four years now, and worldwide sales of the platform have far surpassed those of the 3DS. Nintendo can't be blamed for shifting its attention away from the 3DS, but the portable system will always have a special place in the hearts of gamers!

