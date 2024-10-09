Nintendo Announces a $100 Alarm Clock Called Alarmo

In true Nintendo fashion, while everyone waits on an impending Nintendo Switch 2 announcement, Nintendo has gone ahead and announced something completely unrelated and unexpected: Alarmo. Alarmo, as its name suggests, is an alarm clock, one that'll wake you up in the mornings with "immersive sounds and music" as well as an interactive element like you waving your hand at the clock to shush it or some other movements with different results. The Alarmo alarm clock will first be available for $100 from Nintendo's store for those who sign into their accounts and will later be available at other retailers next year.

The Alarmo alarm clock lets you configure certain settings such as Nintendo characters that'll appear during the wake-up process. They'll visit you periodically as you ignore your alarm to essentially replicate the snooze function of a normal alarm clock. You can wave your hand or just move around to quiet the alarm which means there's some sort of camera or sensor element at play here.

"After a few seconds, someone (or some thing!) from the scene you picked will appear," Nintendo said about the new Alarmo clock. "Wave your hand or move your body to make the clock quieter. Depending on the title you've choosen, you might also hear coins or other familiar game sounds when you interact with Alarmo."

Wake up! Nintendo Sound Clock: #Alarmo is available for early access for Nintendo Switch Online members in the US and Canada!



Eventually, if you keep sleeping, you'll be visited by someone "more persuasive," like Bowser himself. Once you finally do wake up, you'll be greeted by a celebration on the clock's face rewarding you for getting out of bed.

Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Ring Fit Adventure, Pikmin 4, and Spatoon 3 are the games that are so far supported as options you can pick from when configuring your Alarmo's settings. Nintendo said that more games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons will become available during post-launch updates for Alarmo.

Nintendo's Alarmo clock will first be available through the My Nintendo Store and at in-person Nintendo stores and will be sold by retailers "in early 2025."