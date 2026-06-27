PS5 Exclusive RPG Officially Coming to Xbox Series X Next Month

A PS5 console exclusive game is officially coming to Xbox Series X next month on July 10. Right now, the game in question — an open-world action RPG — is only playable on PS5, PC, and some smartphones. It’s not on Xbox, and it’s not on Nintendo, hence it’s a PS5 console exclusive. There is no word of the game coming to the latter, but now it is set to arrive on Xbox about 18 months after it came to PS5 and about two years since its original launch.

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Since January of 2025, PS5 and PS5 Pro users have been specifically enjoying Kuro Games’ open-world action RPG, Wuthering Waves, while Xbox fans have had to patiently wait for the game to be ported to Xbox Series X. It remains unclear why the game was ever a PS5 console exclusive to begin with, as it’s not a PlayStation game. It’s possible there was some moneyhatting going on by Sony. Whatever the case, it’s finally come to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on July 10. And just like on other platforms, it’s going to be free-to-play.

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A Popular Free-to-Play Game

Wuthering Waves has a 71 on Metacritic, an underrating according to its PlayStation Store User Review score, which is currently 4.32 out of 5 stars. More relevant is the fact that the game has more than 36,000 user reviews to date. While the game is most popular on other platforms, it’s been a big hit on consoles too, at least so far.

Wuthering Waves sucks players in by giving them an endless amount of content, like many free-to-play open-world action RPG games. To this end, while a PS5 console exclusive game can be beaten in about 25 to 30 hours, this is just a mainline playthrough. It offers easily over 200 hours of total content for those who want to experience every single bit of the game.

Historically, these types of games don’t excel on Xbox platforms, which may explain why it’s come to PS5 first. What’s a bit surprising is that it’s hitting Xbox Series X before Nintendo Switch 2. The newness of the latter means the install base of the former is currently larger, but this title would presumably be more popular on Switch 2 with its hyper-engaged audience.

As for those on Xbox One, there is no word of an Xbox One version nor any reason to expect an Xbox One version. The install base left on the Xbox console, and the crossover between those interested in this type of game is minimal. Meanwhile, there isn’t even a PS4 version. There’s nothing inherent to the game that would keep it from running on PS4 and Xbox One, but Kuro Games does not appear interested in using last-gen machines to expand the player base.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.