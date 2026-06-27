New Nintendo Switch 2 Update Makes Backward Compatability Better

A new Nintendo Switch 2 update has been released by Nintendo, but it does not require a download from Nintendo users. As for what the update does, it improves backward compatability, fixing a handful of Nintendo Switch games that previously had significant problems running on the Nintendo Switch 2. Included in this list of games are mostly smaller releases of little consequence, but there is one noteworthy Nintendo Switch game among the mix.

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After a generation without it, Nintendo brought back backward compatibility with the Nintendo Switch 2. Technically, the first Nintendo machine to support the feature was the Game Boy Advance, which played Game Boy and Game Boy Color games, but it’s debatable whether this counts. What does count is the Nintendo DS, which played Game Boy Advance games. Then there was the 3DS, which played DS games. Many forget this, but then there was the Wii, which played GameCube games, or at least the original models did. This was eventually removed from subsequent models. And then, lastly, there was the Wii U, which played most Wii games.

Nintendo Switch Games Now Working on Switch 2

With the aforementioned backwards compatibility update, the following Nintendo Switch games now work on Switch 2: Artifact Seekers, Landing Hero Haneda×787, Raiden IV x Mikado Remix, Rico, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, Skateboard Drifting with Maxwell Cat: The Game Simulator, and Strania: The Stella Machina EX. The standout here is no doubt Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, a 2019 spin-off of the popular indie game Shovel Knight from Yacht Club Games.

There remain a couple of games that are supposed to be supported but remain unsupported, and a few extras that are supported but have substantial issues. Nothing noteworthy, though, and with this latest wave of fixes, the list of these two is now tiny. That said, there is a boatload of Switch games not being played on Switch 2 in any capacity at any given time, so the list could be bigger, but if it is, it’s with Nintendo Switch games that Switch 2 users — by and large — don’t care about.

When the next backward compatibility update will be released, we do not know, as Nintendo has not communicated as much, and it never communicates these updates ahead of time. It just drops them randomly. For context and insight, though, the last update before this was released in May, just last month. However, the one before this was January, so it’s sporadic. Based on these past two updates, the next could arrive in July, but it could also arrive in October. It’s unlikely to come much after this because then the holiday season kicks in, and Nintendo staff will be out of the office.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.