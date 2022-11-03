Nintendo Reveals First Black Friday Deals

Weeks before Black Friday begins, Nintendo has revealed a preview of some of the deals bargain hunters can expect to find towards the end of the month. If you've shopped around for Nintendo deals during big shopping holidays like this one, some of the discounts offered should be pretty familiar to you given that they're not too different from what we've seen before. For those who don't yet have a Nintendo Switch (or need another one) or those who've been holding out on a game, however, you may find some worthwhile deals.

No discounts for the Nintendo Switch itself were listed in this Black Friday preview which also shouldn't be surprising since the console is hardly ever on sale for under $299.99. What Nintendo does do, however, is bundle other things in with the Nintendo Switch. One of those bundles – the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe one – is returning again for Black Friday and includes a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Outside of that deal, a couple of Nintendo games are also going to be on sale during Black Friday. Those games as well as the other Black Friday deals already known can be seen below:

Nintendo's Early Black Friday Deals

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online Membership – $299.99

Save up to $20 on games like Mario Party Superstars; The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild; Animal Crossing: New Horizons; The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening; Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes; and Bravely Default II.

Save $40* on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit sets.

Save 33% on select games like WarioWare: Get It Together! and Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain.

All of the deals listed above are ones that Nintendo says will begin on November 20th with the deals set to run until November 27th. No links to the Nintendo eShop were provided to show where these deals will be collected, but Nintendo said those looking for the deals can check back at this page soon to see which retailers are listed. Those retailers will almost certainly have their own independent deals, too, so be sure to look around for the best one once all the deals start coming online.