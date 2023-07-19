Next Nintendo Direct for 2023 Reportedly Planned for September

A reputable Nintendo insider has shared when the Japanese game publisher should be holding its next Direct broadcast for 2023. Roughly one month ago, Nintendo had its latest Direct that featured announcements like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG, and Detective Pikachu Returns, among many other reveals. Now, for those that simply cannot wait to know when a new Direct will be taking place, it sounds like it’s only a little over a month away.

According to reporter Jeff Grubb, who has had numerous accurate Nintendo scoops in the past, the next Direct for 2023 should happen in September. Shared during the latest episode of the Last of the Nintendogs podcast, Grubb said that Nintendo almost always holds a Direct annually in September and this year shouldn’t be any different. Grubb didn’t go on to provide many details of what could be spotlighted at this time, but it’s

“Nintendo normally does Directs in September. We’ll probably get a Direct in September right around the time of that Nintendo event that’s happening in Seattle,” Grubb said. “But that’s, like, of course. Of course we get that.”

In all likelihood, this potential September Direct would only further spotlight many of the aforementioned games that Nintendo unveiled this past month prior to their upcoming releases. That being said, Grubb also teased that Nintendo could have a lot more in store this year when it comes to the Zelda series even though The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom only released a couple of months back. Additionally, a remaster of Metroid Prime 2 is also said to be in the pipeline as well. Whether or not any of these games are revealed by Nintendo at a future Direct isn’t known, but it’s worth keeping in mind as we move forward.

