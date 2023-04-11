Nintendo Announces New Live Event for 2023

Nintendo has announced that it will be holding its own live event later this year to celebrate all things related to Nintendo Switch. In recent years, Nintendo has started to have more events of this type, but they have only been available for those in Japan. Now, Nintendo has finally decided to bring this live show to the United States and will be holding it in the same city where the company is headquartered.

Transpiring this September, Nintendo announced today that "Nintendo Live 2023" will be coming to Seattle. This event is poised to be a celebration of all things related to Nintendo and will allow attendees to play games, take part in various tournaments, and do a number of other activities. At this point in time, Nintendo hasn't announced the specific dates for Nintendo Live 2023, but it has said that more details will be arriving soon enough.

"At Nintendo Live 2023 in Seattle, attendees will experience a wide variety of Nintendo game-inspired activities across a large-scale themed area. People of all ages and gaming experience are encouraged to attend, since the experience is designed with both families and fans in mind," says the official description of Nintendo Live 2023. "During the event, visitors will be able to celebrate the world of Nintendo, taking part in Nintendo Switch gameplay, enjoying live entertainment, cheering on high-energy gaming tournaments, and taking unforgettable photos with recognizable characters like Mario and Luigi, among many activities."

Announcing #NintendoLive 2023, an in-person event for fans of all ages that will take place in Seattle this September! Experience Nintendo Switch gameplay, live stage performances, tournaments, photo ops, and more.



All in all, it's cool to see that Nintendo is looking to expand its live events in this manner for those in the United States. Previously, PlayStation and Xbox have held similar conventions of this type for its own fans, but Nintendo has more often than not remained pretty insular. Whether or not any large announcements will also be made at Nintendo Live 2023 isn't known, but we'll be sure to keep an eye out later this year.

