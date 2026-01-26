Nintendo Direct for February 2026 Reportedly Happening Soon

A new report has claimed that a major new Nintendo Direct for February 2026 will be taking place soon. On virtually an annual basis, Nintendo tends to hold a sizable Direct presentation at some point in February. As such, with January nearly at its end, Nintendo fans have naturally started to wonder when and if this February Direct for 2026 will be happening. Now, thanks to new information from one credible leaker, we know that a Direct is on the horizon and should be happening sooner than many might have anticipated.

Coming by way of Nintendo insider Nate the Hate, it was said that a new Direct is being planned for the first week of February. Specifically, February 5th was mentioned as the specific date that the Direct may take place, although this date was stressed to not be official just yet. Nate also added that the format of this Direct is also unknown at this time, which means that this may not be a general Nintendo Direct that features games from Nintendo itself, along with other third-party publishers. Instead, it could be a Partner Direct, which would only focus on third-party titles. Official details on this front likely won’t come about until Nintendo announces the event, which should happen next week.

A New Nintendo Direct Will Also Happen This Week

In the interim, Nintendo has actually announced that a new Direct will be happening in mere days. This showcase will solely center around one game for Switch 2, however, which is that of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream. This successor to the classic Nintendo 3DS game was announced last year and is currently slated to launch later in 2026. The Direct associated with Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is said to last 20 minutes in total and will take place on Thursday, January 29th.

Believe it or not, this Tomodachi Life broadcast will actually be the second Direct to take place in a single week. Within the past day, Nintendo held another Direct tied to the upcoming film The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. This showcase was quite short and merely revealed a new trailer for the movie prior to its release in April. As such, once this February 2026 Direct happens, it will technically be the third Direct of the year so far, even if it is the first in the traditional style of the presentation series.

