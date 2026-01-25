Super Mario Galaxy Trailer Reveals Movie Yoshi & Makes The Goofiest Animal Suit Cool

Nintendo has released a new trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – featuring the full reveal of fan-favorite dino Yoshi along with some iconic baddies that were absent from the first installment. Yoshi had been teased at the end of The Super Mario Bros. Movie but now fans are getting to see exactly how the character translates to big budget animation and he looks… exactly how you’d expect.

That’s not a bad thing: one reason Illumination’s Mario movie satisfied die-hard fans and was the studio’s ability to capture game-like visuals but enhance them with breathtaking lighting, color, and movement. As a result, the Yoshi character design (an image of which already leaked) was never expected to stray significantly, the bigger question was always: what mix of personality traits would they give this version of the dino hero?

Check out the trailer below:

Play video

Yoshi Gets a New Origin Story (& Voice) for the Mario Galaxy Movie

Fortunately, it seems as though Illumination is on the right track with their take on Yoshi. Based on the trailer footage: he’s cute, hungry, and brave – unless he’s staring down a full-grown T. rex.

That said, as with several other characters in this franchise (and in fairness Chris Pratt wasn’t the disaster some were expecting), initial sentiment is mixed on Yoshi’s voice – which comes through slightly higher than his video game counterpart. No voice actor for Yoshi has been announced, so it’s also unclear exactly how often the reptilian sidekick will actually talk this round. Given that Nintendo has been making a large show of adding new actors into the mix (i.e. Brie Larson as Rosalina), it seems likely that Yoshi isn’t going to be voiced by a major star and, similarly, isn’t going to speak much.

At the very least, Yoshi looks like Yoshi – not this thing:

Play video

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Makes A Goofy Classic Animal Suit Powerful

The first movie was packed with franchise references and fun twists on classic Mario characters and situations. Princess Peach’s training course was a hilarious recreation of what its like to actually play a Super Mario game and it looks like we’ll get a similar “fiery” set piece in Galaxy – borrowing from Bowser Castle’s familiar razor blade, lava, and fire bar obstacles.

The trailer also includes new baddies (such as Birdo) and Mario’s Frog Suit – which debuted in Super Mario Bros. 3 (and was overshadowed by the iconic Tanooki Suit). In that game, the Frog Suit boosted Mario’s swim speed and made underwater levels easier to navigate – but actually slowed his movement on land. However, in the Galaxy Movie trailer, Luigi appears to use the Frog Suit for a devastating attack on a monstrous Cheap Cheap after the giant creature swallows Blue Toad.

