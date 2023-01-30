Why the Next Nintendo Direct is Likely Coming Very Soon

A new Nintendo Direct presentation is likely to arrive within the next few weeks. Ever since Nintendo began these video presentations, fans have enjoyed speculating about when the next one will arrive. It's not always easy to predict, but there's several good reasons to suspect that one will take place in the month of February. Exactly when remains to be seen, but Nintendo will likely avoid conflicting with Pokemon Day, which takes place on February 27th. The Pokemon Company tends to use the days preceding Pokemon Day to make several announcements regarding its own plans for the year.

The biggest clue we have regarding the next Nintendo Direct is past precedence; there were Nintendo Direct presentations in February 2022, February 2021, and February 2019, as well as an Animal Crossing Direct in 2020. Nintendo skipped that month in 2018, but held a presentation in early March instead. Given that history, it's hard to imagine that Nintendo will skip this year!

Past precedence isn't the only clue, however. Nintendo has three announced first-party games left for 2023: Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo likely wouldn't reveal anything for late 2023 until E3 or Summer Game Fest, but a Direct would allow the company to announce a couple games for release in June, July, and possibly April.

Nintendo is notorious for keeping announcements tightly under wraps, but there is one game that we know is finished and ready for release: Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. The game was indefinitely delayed last year, just a few weeks prior to release. Fans have been patiently waiting for an announcement, and it seems one could be on the way, as updated NSUID numbers for Re-Boot Camp and Tears of the Kingdom recently appeared on the Canadian eShop. This could mean that pre-orders will be opened soon.

For now, Nintendo Switch users will just have to wait and see what Nintendo reveals! With February just around the corner, we should know the company's plans sooner, rather than later.

Are you looking forward to the next Nintendo Direct? Do you think one will happen in February? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!