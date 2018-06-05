Nintendo’s E3 Presentation Will Focus On Switch Games

We all knew that Nintendo was planning a huge online presentation in time for next week’s E3 event but the company’s official page just re-confirmed it. And apparently 3DS games aren’t going to be part of said presentation.

The company announced that the Nintendo Direct E3 2018 event will take place on Tuesday, June 12 starting at 9 AM PDT. During that time we’ll see what games the company has lined up for the rest of 2018.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Among them, obviously, is Super Smash Bros., which will be the big flagship title for the Switch this year. The presentation will also focus on other games but only for the handheld/console hybrid.

“Get a look at Nintendo Switch games for 2018, including Super Smash Bros.” the description reads. Notice no mention of 3DS games.

But before you go crying foul and wondering if the 3DS or 2DS systems are dead, relax a bit. Keep in mind that immediately following the Nintendo Direct special, the publisher will be hosting a Treehouse Live event where it’ll showcase other upcoming titles. It’s during this time that we’ll see what’s on deck for the 3DS, including games like Wario Ware and others yet to be announced.

“Afterwards, stay right here for livestreaming events throughout E3,” it notes. So, yeah, there’s more news coming.

Keep in mind that it was with last year’s Treehouse presentation that we saw some new 3DS announcements including Metroid: Samus Returns, which turned out to be one of last year’s biggest game releases. So there’s always room for something cool to be announced.

We’ll have all the details from the Nintendo Direct presentation as they happen so be sure to check back for all the breaking news! We’ll have a link on our page where you can watch; or you can go ahead and bookmark this one and tune in for all the fun. We’ll see Super Smash Bros. player and feature reveals as well as highlights on what games are coming to the Switch over the next few months. It should be a killer lineup!

The Nintendo Switch is available now; and Super Smash Bros. should launch sometime later this year.