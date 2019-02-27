‘Pokemon’ Fans React to Adorable ‘Pokemon Sword’ and ‘Pokemon Shield’ Reveal

Now that the Pokemon Direct is a wrap and we’ve got our first full look at the new Pokemon game on the horizon, Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, fans of this iconic franchise couldn’t wait to share their excitement with the world – and for good reason!

In #PokemonSwordShield, you’ll explore the expansive Galar region, which is filled with idyllic countryside and contemporary cities—vast plains and snow-covered mountains. ⚔ 🛡 pic.twitter.com/ECtjU6K8kp — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 27, 2019

From the stunning new scenery, to the adorable starters, there is definitely a lot to be excited for when it comes to the latest Pokemon adventure.

That’s all the information we’ve got for now—as we uncover more on the new region and new Pokémon, we’ll share those findings with you. Now it’s your turn—tell us what you’re most excited to explore in #PokemonSwordShield! pic.twitter.com/mnrDz8313y — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 27, 2019

Some felt it was abosolutely incredible, while others felt that the random encounters are a “step back” for the franchise:

Pokemon Sword and Shield looks nice, but going back to random encounters feels like a step back. Having the Pokemon in the overworld in Let’s Go made the world feel so much more vibrant. pic.twitter.com/0hxUUkNUI6 — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) February 27, 2019

Woo new #pokemon game! Cannot wait for it to come out pic.twitter.com/pM4XIcGIRu — Jordan R (@phayil_kid) February 27, 2019

NEW POKEMON IS SET IN THE “ENGLAND” OF THE POKEMON UNIVERSE AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/lZRm75qWa5 — Barny 🌸❄️💛 (@Barny) February 27, 2019

I will protect this sad water boi with my LIFE #sobble #pokemon pic.twitter.com/NNrqaJvRJe — Hannah McMillan (@HannakinM) February 27, 2019

Super hyped for new pokemanz! I’ve come to realize that since X and Y, there have been new pokemon games that use names based on pokemon that already exist, but new legendaries are created to represent those names instead lol. In this case it’s Aegislash #pokemonswordandshield pic.twitter.com/UvY36HRiMf — Joe’sShockingToons (@ElectricSphoje) February 27, 2019

THIS IS THE KIND OF POKEMON WORLD IVE BEEN WAITING FOR pic.twitter.com/fSoqhDwRSO — Zee (@Blun_Z) February 27, 2019

The newest entries into the Pokemon franchise will take players into the Galar region, inspired by a more industrialized London. With the three starters being Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble, the upcoming game looks to have a lot to offer for fans craving an adventure beyond previous titles.

We don’t have a release date yet, though we do know it is coming sometime later this year — most likely in time for the holiday season.

Thoughts on the big reveal? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!