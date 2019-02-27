Gaming

‘Pokemon’ Fans React to Adorable ‘Pokemon Sword’ and ‘Pokemon Shield’ Reveal

Now that the Pokemon Direct is a wrap and we’ve got our first full look at the new Pokemon game on the horizon, Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, fans of this iconic franchise couldn’t wait to share their excitement with the world – and for good reason!

From the stunning new scenery, to the adorable starters, there is definitely a lot to be excited for when it comes to the latest Pokemon adventure.

Some felt it was abosolutely incredible, while others felt that the random encounters are a “step back” for the franchise:

The newest entries into the Pokemon franchise will take players into the Galar region, inspired by a more industrialized London. With the three starters being Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble, the upcoming game looks to have a lot to offer for fans craving an adventure beyond previous titles.

We don’t have a release date yet, though we do know it is coming sometime later this year — most likely in time for the holiday season.

Thoughts on the big reveal? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

