Nintendo Leak Reveals Portable GameCube Console

A new Nintendo leak has revealed an alleged portable GameCube console. That's right, Nintendo was apparently experimenting with a portable version of the GameCube, though it's unclear how exactly this would have been realized. As you may know, 2020 has been a prolific year for Nintendo leaks, and it looks like Nintendo's leaky ship isn't entirely plugged yet, because a new leak has surfaced online, and is currently making the rounds.

More specifically, over on Twitter user and hacker Toruzz shared a technical document for a portable GameCube model. According to Toruzz, the console would have come alongside a dock with support for external controllers, memory cards, a mini-DVD drive, and more.

Below, you can check out the reported document for yourself:

A portable GC model proposal has been found in the recent leaks. It would've included a dock with support for external controllers, network, memory cards and a mini-DVD drive. pic.twitter.com/wETVYLKpzi — toruzz (@toruzz) September 2, 2020

Unfortunately, the leak doesn't divulge much else. It's unclear how far along in development this product was, how serious Nintendo was about bringing it to market, how much it would have cost, or when it would have released. All the document reveals is that Nintendo, in some capacity, was tinkering away on a portable version of the GameCube.

As for the GameCube itself, it debuted in 2001, and while it's held in high regard by many, it wasn't very successful for Nintendo compared to some of its other hardware, such as the Switch, Wii, and DS.

It's possible that because its sales were relatively poor -- less than 22 million -- Nintendo was looking to revive the hardware with a portable iteration. As you may know, Nintendo has by and large found great success in the handheld space, so it's possible this product was internally viewed as a safe bet and a way to revive the GameCube sub-brand.

That said, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt, like any leak. Nothing here is official, and at the moment, Nintendo has not commented on the leak, and it's unlikely it will. If it does though, we will be sure to update this post with whatever is provided.

