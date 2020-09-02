Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Reveals Reason Behind Big Missing Feature

✖

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai has revealed the reason behind arguably the game's biggest missing feature. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite may be packing the most impressive fighting game roster of all-time, but it doesn't have a perfect feature set. In fact, it's missing an increasingly important feature for fighting games: rollback netcode. However, this isn't due to a lack of want. According to Sakurai, the team messed around with trying to implement the feature during the game's development.

More specifically, and while speaking through Famitsu, Sakurai confirmed he and his team looked into adding rollback net coding to the game, but every time they tried to implement it, it came with "a lot of adverse side effects." Sakurai doesn't divulge what these adverse side effects are, but they must have been pretty substantial if they halted the development of the feature.

Elsewhere in the column, Sakurai confirms that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has surpassed 20 million units sold. It's already been the best-selling fighting game of all-time for a while, so this latest sales update simply means it's widening the gap between it and the second best-selling fighting game of all-time: Street Fighter II.

For now, these are all the salient details pulled from the column, but it's worth noting that this is based on a leaked version of said column. In other words, there may still be more salient information to come, plus everything here should be taken with a grain of salt for now.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available on the Switch and Switch Lite, and it should be getting a new DLC character very soon, though for now, Nintendo has nothing to say on this front.

H/T, Push Dustin.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.