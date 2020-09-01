Animal Crossing: New Horizons Video Shows Off New Fall Content

As of today, it is officially September, and that means a whole new bunch of content in Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In addition to the usual fish and bugs that are now available, however, September officially brings the fall season to the popular video game's Northern Hemisphere. That means a couple more changes on top of the typical ones.

More specifically, players can now shake "certain" trees in order to find acorns and pine cones. Gathering these new items also allows players to craft new fall-themed DIY recipes, and the new trailer for the fall content specifically shows off the tree's bounty little tree, a DIY recipe that requires six pine cones, four acorns, and one piece of hardwood to make... well, a little tree. The video also shows off a bunch of new craftable pieces, though it doesn't show their recipes.

[Video]

September marks the beginning of the Fall season in #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons! From acorns & pine cones, to fall themed DIY recipes and more, drop in to discover this month's many changes! pic.twitter.com/YVjuCR7ZYv — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) September 1, 2020

In other Animal Crossing: New Horizons news, it's not just official content that's been added today. Joe Biden's presidential campaign today released official Animal Crossing: New Horizons campaign signs. "Animal Crossing is a dynamic, diverse, and powerful platform that brings communities together from across the world. It is an exciting new opportunity for our campaign to engage and connect Biden-Harris supporters as they build and decorate their islands," Christian Tom, the director of digital partnerships for the Biden campaign, said. "As we enter the final campaign stretch towards November, this is one way we are finding new creative and innovative ways to meet voters where they are and bring our supporters together."

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently available on the Nintendo Switch. Various free updates have added things like swimming and Dream Islands in the recent past. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Nintendo title right here.

What do you think of the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons content seen here? Have you been keeping up with all of the video game's updates? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.