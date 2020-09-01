Nintendo Switch Adds Great New Money-Saving Feature

✖

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite just got a great new feature courtesy of a new eShop update. As you may know, when it comes to features, the Switch and Switch Lite don't compare to the PS4 and Xbox One. However, Nintendo is slowly but surely improving the experience of playing on both consoles. In a new Switch eShop update, Nintendo has added the ability to cancel pre-orders, a feature that may digital storefronts are just starting to add.

Of course, there are some limitations to the feature. For example, you can't wait until an hour before release to return a digital pre-order. For now, the only option in place is to return said pre-ordered software a week before release. Whether this date will become more flexible, who knows, but for now it's the window players need to keep in mind if they are having second thoughts about an upcoming game.

As for how to take advantage of the system, it's pretty simple. Simply head to "Account Information" and look for "Your Pre-Orders." Once here, simply select the notion to "Cancel Pre-Order." And that's it.

As for refunds after release, Nintendo still doesn't have a super strict policy. Typically, you're not allowed to obtain a refund on a game already purchased, especially if it's been played, however, Nintendo customer service has been known to give out refunds, especially if it's your first request.

