Nintendo GameCube Report Leaks Remaster of Classic RPG

According to a new report, a JRPG classic from the early 2000s that many Nintendo GameCube and Sega Dreamcast owners will remember is getting a remaster. The rumor comes the way of Nick Backer, a prominent industry insider who usually treks in Xbox rumors, but does share information about the broader industry as well. Speaking during a podcast, Baker revealed that not only is a remaster of Skies of Arcadia in the works, but that's he's actually seen screenshots of it.

"Skies of Arcadia is getting a remaster," said Baker during a recent episode of XboxEra. "I may have seen screenshots of this Skies of Arcadia remaster.... I got screenshots of it. So, if this thing doesn't come out, it's because Sega chose not to because I've seen screenshots. So I know it exists."

Unfortunately, this is all Baker says. He's clearly seen screenshots, but has no information about when the remaster is going to be revealed, when it will be released, or what platforms it will release on. If he does have this informaiton it's not been disclosed yet. What's also unfortunate is Baker doesn't say how the remaster looks. If it was particularly impressive or particularly underwhelming, you'd think a distrinction would be made, but this is just speculation based on reading between the lines.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is a rumor from a source who has largely proven reliable in the past, but who has also been off the mark in the past. And being off the mark is just a part of peddling rumors and leaks. Whenever you report on private information you risk inaccuracies and you risk the chance that your information may never come good as projects get canned and changed all the time.

As for Sega, the owner of the IP, and who would be resposnible for any remaster, it has not commented on this rumor in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For those that don't know: Skies of Arcadia was developer by Sega-studio Overworks and published by Sega itself in 200 as a Sega Dreamcast exclusive. However, many weren't introduced to the RPG until it was ported to Nintendo Game Cube in 2003. Upon release, the game garnered a 93 on Metacritic. In the present day, it's widely considered one of the best games on Sega Dreamcast, one of the best games of its year, and one of the best RPGs from this era.