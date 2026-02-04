Nintendo Leak Teases Return of Major RPG Franchise on Switch 2 in 2026

A new leak tied to Nintendo has teased that one of the publisher’s biggest RPG franchises could be returning with a new entry on Switch 2 in 2026. Throughout its history, Nintendo has released a variety of role-playing games that have continued to be very popular with fans. From Fire Emblem to Paper Mario, and of course, Pokemon, Nintendo has been behind some of the biggest RPG series to ever come about. Now, based on new info spotted online, it looks like a new entry in one prominent franchise could be coming about at some point this year.

Spotted on the Spotlight profile for actress Caitlin Thorburn (via Reddit), a new Xenoblade Chronicles game is said to be arriving in 2026. For those unaware, Spotlight is a platform used by professional actors and actresses for casting purposes, which means that any updates made by actors to their pages are pretty legitimate. Thorburn, who previously starred in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 as KOS-MOS, doesn’t specify what this new release is, but simply states that she’s involved with a new Xenoblade game that will launch this year.

If this leak is legit, it doesn’t necessarily point to the release of Xenoblade Chronicles 4. Instead, it could be for a remaster or a “Definitive Edition” of Xenoblade Chronicles 2. In the past, Nintendo has revamped both the original Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles X with their own Definitive Editions, which means it could once again be going down this route. Given that Thorburn’s ties to the series are specifically with that of Xenoblade Chronicles 2, the release of Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Definitive Edition seems to be the most likely result of this leak, especially since past rumors in 2025 suggested that such a game was on the way.

Sadly, we won’t find out if this leak is legitimate within the coming day at Nintendo’s impending Direct. The new Direct for February 5th is set to be a Partner Direct, which means that it will only center around games from third-party and indie developers that are coming to Switch platforms. As such, if a new Xenoblade Chronicles game is on the horizon, we likely won’t learn about it for a few more months.

