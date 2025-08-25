Xenoblade Chronicles 2 for Nintendo Switch 2 Possibly Leaked

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is considered one of the best games in the series, and many consider it responsible for reviving interest in the franchise. Developer Monolift Soft has since released Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and a remake of Xenoblade Chronicles X, but the second entry remains one of the most popular. Now, a new rumor has fans even more excited, as it appears Xenoblade Chronicles 2 may be the next title receiving an upgrade on Nintendo Switch 2. Whether this new version of the game would be a remaster or simply an upgraded version for the Switch 2, though, remains to be seen.

Recently, Monolith Soft posted an ad via X, formerly Twitter, showcasing a cutscene from Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Fans noticed improved lighting and enhanced background details. This has led to fans speculating that Monolith Soft and Nintendo are planning a new version of Xenoblade Chronicles 2. However, there is a lot of debate about what this means.

The most likely outcome is an upgrade for the Nintendo Switch 2. This would see the game get enhanced visuals and perhaps other bonuses. Fans are also hopeful for improvements to the frame rate, quality of life improvements, and more. Some are keeping their fingers crossed for the gatcha system in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 to be reworked as well.

If Nintendo and Monolith Soft decide to release a Definitive Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 2, then fans would see more changes. This would see major improvements across the board, similar to Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition. It may also include bonus content not included in the original launch. However, this release would likely be a bit pricier compared to the existing game getting an upgrade for Switch 2.

Regardless of what this means, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is largely out of print. The only way to purchase the game physically at the moment is second-hand. It is still available digitally, but a remaster could see a new physical version released. Likewise, Nintendo may release a physical version of the Nintendo Switch 2 edition in coordination with this upgrade.

Monolift Soft could be making a new version of Xenoblade Chronicles 2, or this could be a tease toward a different game altogether. While the footage likely hints toward Xenoblade Chronicles 2, it could have just been a randomly selected cutscene. Only time will tell, and with the holidays arriving soon and rumors of a new Nintendo Direct coming soon, there may not be long to wait until fans get answers.