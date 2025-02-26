Pokemon Day 2025: When It Starts & What to Expect

Pokemon fans are in for a treat this week. On Thursday, February 27th, The Pokemon Company will celebrate Pokemon Day, a day dedicated to the massively popular Nintendo RPG series. Created to commemorate the original dates of when Pokemon Red & Green launched in Japan, Pokemon Day 2025 plans to party in style with tons of new releases for the anime, in-game activities, and even a new Pokemon Presents that may just showcase the future of the series with Pokemon Legends: Z-A and perhaps the next generation. But when does it all start and what can we expect? Well, we at ComicBook got you covered!

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Does Pokemon Day 2025 Start?

Pokemon Day 2025 starts off in style with Pokemon Presents.

Pokemon Day 2025 kicks off bright and early on February 27th, 2025 with Pokemon Presents, a presentation about the property and the different products, games, and specials coming out in the future. The live-streamed presentation starts at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET on the official Pokemon YouTube and Twitch channels. To find your time zone for when the Pokemon Presents starts for you, use this link.

However, a lot of the festivities for Pokemon Day are available right now, like the Year of Eevee on the Pokemon Center website and episodes from the Netflix stop-motion series Pokemon Concierge being available on YouTube until March 9th. In terms of the games, those who play Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet can go to GameStop and Best Buy to get a distribution code for a Flying-Tera Type Eevee until the end of the day on February 27th. For Pokemon GO enjoyers, PokeStops at participating retailers like Target, GameStop, and Best Buy will have Lure Modules active to make more Pokemon appear. Plus, this week only, Glacial and Mossy Lure Modules will be added, allowing fans to evolve Eevee into Glaceon and Leafeon within the game.

What To Expect On Pokemon Day 2025?

Play video

As for what to expect, the biggest things, like potential game announcements and upcoming details on anime, Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Pokemon TCG, will likely be at Pokemon Presents on February 27th. Last year, Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, which has become a worldwide hit since, made its debut alongside the highly-anticipated Pokemon Legends: Z-A. While confirmed details on the title are scarce, it’s still set to release this year, so we’ll definitely be seeing more from the Nintendo Switch (and possibly Nintendo Switch 2) game there. Outside of the presentation, many deals and events, as mentioned before, will be held during the day.

In typical Pokemon fashion, you can expect at least one new product to be announced. What exactly it could be does vary, from new anime and media (like the Aardman Pokemon show or Detective Pikachu 2) to new additions to existing games like Pokemon Unite and Pokemon Sleep. However, many are hoping to see remakes and remasters of classic games like Pokemon Black and Pokemon White or Pokemon Mystery Dungeon. Even more so, the reveal of Generation 10 would be huge news, especially since it’s been three years since Generation 9 with Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. Overall, there’s a lot to be excited about if you’re a Pokemon fan, whether you’re a lifelong Pokemon champion or a fresh new Pokemon trainer.

To keep up to date on what’s announced on Pokemon Day and beyond, you can catch it all here on ComicBook.