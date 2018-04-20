Bill Nye Goes Hands On With Nintendo Labo

Nintendo Labo is finally here! To celebrate the launch of what is quite possibly the most unique game and accessory bundle we’ve ever seen, Nintendo has recruited the one and only Bill Nye to step into their “lab” and assemble some of these cardboard creations. Check out the new hands-on video above!

The Variety Kit and Robot Kit are both on store shelves and available online starting today, and both offer players, couples, and families hours unlimited potential for creativity and play. Whether you’re looking forward to assembling the various “Toy-Con” by the numbers and playing their respective games on your Switch, or else looking forward to cracking open the Toy-Con Garage and programming your own new game, Nintendo Labo has something for you!

What I love about Labo is its open approach. It empowers players. For the price you pay for the box and its contents, you’re getting a variety of gameplay experiences, as well as your own “lab.” For those who love to prod, pry, and tinker, Labo will offer the tools needed to understand the basics of game design and programming, and soon kids will be brainstorming their own new games using the various Toy-Con they’ve assembled with their own two hands. Here’s the elevator pitch from Nintendo:

Make : Transform modular sheets of cardboard into interactive creations called Toy-Con – from a 13-key piano to a motorbike, a robot suit and more.

: Transform modular sheets of cardboard into interactive creations called Toy-Con – from a 13-key piano to a motorbike, a robot suit and more. Play : After they are built, combine the Toy-Con creations with the Nintendo Switch console and Joy-Con controllers in creative ways to enjoy a variety of game-play experiences.

: After they are built, combine the Toy-Con creations with the Nintendo Switch console and Joy-Con controllers in creative ways to enjoy a variety of game-play experiences. Discover: Learn how Nintendo Switch technology works together with each Toy-Con project. With Toy-Con Garage mode, a feature included with the software in each Nintendo Labo kit, you can invent new ways to play with your Toy-Con projects.

“As with anything we do at Nintendo, our primary goal with Nintendo Labo is to make people smile,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Whether you are a kid or a kid at heart, we hope the playful spirit of Nintendo Labo ignites imagination and creativity in people of all ages as they interact with Nintendo Switch in new ways.”

Whether you’re 40 and single, 15 and too cool for school, or a young married adult, go pick up Labo and let it surprise you. Turn off the TV for a weekend and start a project. Be creative; have fun; build something.