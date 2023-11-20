Classic NES Game from 1992 Leaks for Modern Platforms

A new leak has revealed that a classic game that originally released on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) back in 1992 is soon going to be re-released for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Over the past couple of years, remasters and ports of many older games from the 1980s and 1990s have become far more common. Now, this trend seems poised to continue once again with a release that will be coming from publisher Konami.

Spotted on the ESRB's official website, a new listing for Felix the Cat has recently been discovered. Developed by Hudson Soft, Felix the Cat is a platformer featuring the titular cartoon character that came to both NES and the original Game Boy in the early 90s. Although further details of this new release are still unknown, Konami seems poised to remaster this throwback platformer and is said to be bringing it to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC at an unnamed time in the future.

"This is a collection of action platformers in which players help Felix save his girlfriend from an evil professor," says the ESRB's current description of this Felix the Cat re-release. "Players traverse 2D pixelated environments while using gadgets and vehicles (e.g., punching glove, tank, submarine) to defeat small cartoony creatures. Enemies typically fall from the screen when hit; some boss encounters depict whimsical pistol attacks, cartoony bombs, and mild explosions."

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this listing is that it dubs this version of Felix the Cat as a "collection". This implies that this version of the game should contain both the NES and Game Boy versions of the title in a single package. Additionally, an unlicensed version of Felix the Cat also once came to Sega Mega Drive. While there's no guarantee that this iteration will be included in this bundle, it's possible that Konami could look to release it in an official capacity for the first time ever.

