Nintendo’s New York Store Hosting E3 Events, Including Smash Bros. Hands-On

The folks at Nintendo have a pretty big lineup set for E3 next week including a playable version of Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo Switch. But what about those that can’t make the event?

Not to worry, as the company’s New York store is hosting a week full of events including a number of livestreams as well as the ability to check out Smash Bros. for yourself!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nintendo posted its schedule on its Facebook page but you can see what it has planned below:

June 11

6:30PM – 9PM – Splatoon 2 World Championship Opening Round

June 12

12PM: Nintendo Direct: E3 2018

Immediately following Nintendo Direct: E3 2018 – Nintendo Treehouse: Live | E3 2018 Video Stream

4PM: Splatoon 2 World Championship Finals Video Stream

5PM: Play Super Smash Bros. and Mario Tennis Aces for the Nintendo Switch

6PM: Super Smash Bros. Invitational 2018 Video Stream

June 13

9AM: Play Super Smash Bros. and Mario Tennis Aces for the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Treehouse: Live | E3 2018 Video Stream

June 14

9AM: Play Super Smash Bros. for the Nintendo Switch and Mario Tennis Aces

Nintendo Treehouse: Live | E3 2018 Video Stream

June 15

9AM: Play Super Smash Bros. and Mario Tennis Aces for the Nintendo Switch

Fans will be able to line up each day outside the store, starting at 9 AM Tuesday and 7 AM on the other days. It’ll be first come first serve, as the location is likely to reach capacity very quickly.

It appears that Super Smash Bros. and Mario Tennis Aces will be the only playable games at the event so anything else that Nintendo announces during its Direct special this coming Tuesday will likely remain at E3 unless plans change at the last moment. But it’s still a great opportunity for New York fans to come out and play Smash Bros., and perhaps even see some of the new combatants that are being introduced to the fold. We’ll find out who’s joining the party (or possibly returning to it) within a few days’ time.

Plus the Nintendo NYC store will be a convenient spot for fans to chat together while watching tournaments and the live Direct feed. It’s really the best way to watch events such as these so you can see the reaction of the community.

Super Smash Bros. will release later this year for Nintendo Switch.