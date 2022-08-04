Nintendo Report Says No New Switch Model Releasing Anytime Soon

Nintendo fans holding out for a new Nintendo Switch Pro announcement – or any sort of new Switch hardware, really – may want to continue hoping for a bit longer after a recent report said that the company wouldn't be releasing any new hardware during the current fiscal year. That extends from now until the end of March 2023, though considering the ongoing supply issues affecting different hardware manufacturers across the industry, it's not surprising anyway to imagine Nintendo wouldn't be releasing a new Switch model anytime soon.

The latest report on Nintendo's plans (or lack thereof) for new hardware comes from Nikkei. The paywalled report included conversations with Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa and said there wouldn't be any new Switch hardware releasing during this fiscal year.

For those who have been hoping for a new Switch Pro announcement, you'll know that there have been rumors upon rumors attempting to pin down not only what a Switch Pro might look like and how it'd differentiate itself from the base Switch but also a release timeframe for such a device. Nintendo so far has not yet announced any set plans for a Switch Pro, however, so those rumors remain just that at this time. People speculated last year that Nintendo was gearing up to announce a Switch Pro, but the reveal turned out to be the Nintendo Switch OLED instead.

But regardless of which Switch model a potential buyer has been looking for, supply issues have affected the Switch family of devices. During the talks with Nikkei, Furukawa addressed the topic and said Nintendo was working to alleviate those component shortages affecting Switch production and said the issue was a top priority for the company.

While there might not be any new Switch hardware releasing this fiscal year, Nintendo still has plenty of software for people to look forward to with several first-party games releasing over the next couple of months. Splatoon 3 will be the next big game released with it scheduled to drop on September 9th followed by Bayonetta 3 on October 28th. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will follow it on November 18th with games like Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 still slated for their eventual releases.

