Three More 3DS Smash-Hits Join the Nintendo Selects Discount Lineup

This morning Nintendo revealed that it will be bringing three of the biggest hits to ever grace the 3DS to its discounted ‘Nintendo Selects’ lineup! Starting on February 5, Super Mario 3D Land, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, and Ultimate NES Remix will all be available to download for only $19.99. This is fantastic news for new 3DS owners as well as long-time handheld gamers who just haven’t gotten around to playing these amazing games.

Okay, listen: It takes Nintendo forever to discount its games. The downside to this is that it’s really hard to find a game like Super Mario 3D Land for cheap, even though it’s been around for six years. The bright side is that these games do actually hold their value very well, and should you ever decide to trade in a Nintendo game (how dare you), you’ll find they’re worth much more than most of the games you own. The fact that these games have finally been made available for under $20 really is very exciting! Here’s a little more about each game joining the lineup, from this morning’s press release:

Super Mario 3D Land:

“In Super Mario 3D Land, players run, jump and power up with Mario through multiple colorful worlds. The game is a fun combination of 3D gameplay combined with the more traditional linear designs of classic 2D Super Mario games.”

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds:

“Set in the world of the classic Super NES game The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds continues the adventure of the legendary hero of Hyrule. In this critically acclaimed tale, Link can transform into a living painting to cross into a dark parallel world, travel along walls and solve challenging puzzles.”

Ultimate NES Remix:

“Fans who love retro games and the NES Classic Edition system will also love Ultimate NES Remix, which features rapid-fire challenges and mashups from some of the most recognizable games on the Nintendo Entertainment System. Players take on creative and nostalgic challenges from classic games like Super Mario Bros. 3, Metroid, The Legend of Zelda and Punch-Out!!”