Remember Nintendo’s Amazing Super Bowl Ad For the Nintendo Switch?

As we anticipate what big commercials are coming our way for the Super Bowl this year, we can’t help but ponder- will we see any surprise video game commercials? Granted, we already know about Microsoft’s heart-warming ad surrounding the Adaptive Controller; but we’re talking about, well, seeing Nintendo again.

Just mere months after the company took a surprising new approach with its advertising for the Nintendo Switch, it premiered a Super Bowl ad for the system on February 1, changing the way it advertised to audiences forever. Gone were the “hey, let’s cater to kids” ad in favor of reaching out to more of a general audience with games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and 1-2-Switch! And, boy, did it pay off.

The ad, which can be seen above, is set to the tune of Imagine Dragons’ “Believer,” and is a highly effective one that shows off the durability of the Switch console.

It begins with a player enjoying Breath of the Wild on his handheld system, then with a father and son trading punches with ARMS on the big-screen.

But then other examples are shown, like teens having a “quick draw contest” with 1-2-Switch! and a couple of folks enjoying a round of Just Dance.

Other examples are shown, but it’s a pretty ideal way to showcase what the Switch can do, while at the same time catering to audiences that may not have shown interesting based on the nature of the company’s previous ads. Two years later, it’s still as effective as ever, even though more contemporary games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2 have easily taken over in terms of popularity.

So…yeah. We can’t help but wonder if Nintendo has something planned for this year. After its stellar holiday season and huge sales numbers for games like Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, it certainly has the bankroll to spread the word. But, hey, maybe it’s just planning to invest in great titles instead. And we’d be fine with that.

Still, if you’re feeling nostalgic, check out the ad above. It’s still good fun to watch. And, no, it won’t judge you if you ask if Nintendo Switch is just okay.

