Save 57% On the ‘Super Mario’ Chain Chomp Lamp For Black Friday

The Super Mario Bros. Chain Chomp lamp was released last year to the delight of many a Nintendo fan with dark and boring workspaces. If you decided not to spend $50 when it was released, you might want to consider it now that the price has dropped to $30 for Black Friday. You can grab it here while supplies last.

If you want to save a few extra bucks, keep in mind that shipping is free in the US on orders of $35 or more. If you want to reach that threshold, we highly suggest checking out ThinkGeek's other Black Friday deals, bestsellers, and Nintendo-themed items. There's plenty of awesome, super cheap stuff to be had.

The Chain Chomp's head can swivel, so you are free to direct the light where you need it. The light source is a 60 Lumens LED bulb - which is great - but one downside is that the bulb is not replaceable. Then again, the bulb is rated to work for a minimum of 30,000 hours, so longevity probably isn't an issue. If you used it six hours a day, the bulb would last for over 13 years. The full list of specs is available below:

• Super Mario Chain Chomp Lamp

• Officially-licensed Super Mario Bros. merchandise

• A ThinkGeek creation

• Task light looks just like a Chain Chomp from Super Mario Bros.

• Head swivels and pivots for directed angle of light

• (Chain itself does not move - it's welded steel)

• Includes 60 Lumens LED bulb (non-replaceable)

• (Bulb is rated at a minimum of 30,000 hours)

• (Which means if you had it on for 6 hours every day, it'd last for over 13 years)

• Power cord has inline on/off switch

• Imported

• Dimensions: 10" deep x 18 3/4" tall x 6" wide with 5" cube base

• 6' long USB power cable with 100 - 240V 50/60Hz AC adapter with Type A electrical plug

• Weight: 6 1/2 lbs.

