Nintendo Is Removing Super Mario Maker from eShop, Ending Most Online Support

After several creative years of Super Mario Maker courses being built, Nintendo is winding down its support of the Wii U game starting next year. People still playing this original Mario game will no longer be able to upload their courses for other players to try nor will they be able to do things like look up bookmarked courses. You’ll still be able to play the courses that other people have made and uploaded online though, so not everything pertaining to the online mode will be unusable next year.

Nintendo announced the plans to start shutting down some of Super Mario Maker’s features on social media with a post on the company’s support site detailing what the shutdown schedule will look like. The first effect of the process players notice will take place on January 12, 2021, when the game is removed from the Nintendo eShop ahead of the rest of the changes.

After that, March 31, 2021, will be the next date to look forward to for the rest of the changes. At that point, players will no longer be able to upload any courses online in the Wii U version of the game. The Super Mario Maker bookmark website will also go offline at that time. This means things like “updating the ranking of liked courses” and “looking up your bookmarked courses” will no longer be available to players, Nintendo said.

There is some good news for players though: Super Mario Maker 2 won’t be affected at all by any of this. If you’d prefer to stick to the original Super Mario Maker even after all the dates above have passed, you’ll still be able to play online courses – just don’t expect any new ones to be uploaded.

“It will still be possible to play courses that were uploaded before the course upload feature was discontinued, and to redownload the game after its removal from Nintendo eShop,” Nintendo said. “There will be no impact on the Super Mario Maker 2 game for the Nintendo Switch system.”

This means that yet another Mario game will no longer be attainable from the Nintendo eShop starting on March 31, 2021. Nintendo’s already planning on removing Super Mario Bros. 35 on that day as well and has said that game will only be playable until the end of March 2021, not just downloadable.