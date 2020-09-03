Super Mario Bros. Battle Royale Game Coming to Switch

✖

Nintendo is going all-out to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., announcing several new games for the Switch in order to honor the iconic character and game series. One of these new games sees Nintendo get in on the current craze in video games: the Battle Royale. Fortnite, Call of Duty, PUBG, Fall Guys, and more have all proven the Battle Royale format to be an incredibly popular one, and now Nintendo is jumping into the mix.

The new Battle Royale game is called Super Mario Bros. 35 and it launches on October 1st. This game is available exclusively to those with a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Unfortunately, it's not going to be around forever, with Nintendo touting the game as a limited-time experience. According to Nintendo's surprise announcement on Thursday, Super Mario Bros. 35 will only be playable until March 31, 2021. So if you're interested in the idea of a Mario Battle Royale game, you better be ready to start playing next month.

In Super Mario Bros. 35, every player will begin the classic Mario side-scroller at the same place. When you take out a villain in the game, it gets sent to an opponent's level, making it even harder for them. The game starts with 35 players total and you simply continue pushing forward for as long as you can. Players are eliminated one-by-one until there is only a single competitor left standing.

This will play more like Fall Guys than Fortnite, as you're not directly attacking your opponent in any way. However, by sending enemies to your competitors, you do make it more difficult for them to complete their tasks.

You will also be able to change up the strategy of your individual course throughout the game. You can choose between options like "lowest time," "attackers," and "most coins."

It's clear that Super Mario Bros. 35 will be unlike any other Battle Royale game on the market, providing a unique experience to Nintendo Switch owners. Hopefully, if everyone plays it enough, Nintendo will change its mind and make the game a permanent fixture on the Switch.

