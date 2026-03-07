New Devil May Cry Game for Nintendo Switch 2 Potentially Leaked

A new Devil May Cry game from Capcom for the Nintendo Switch 2 has been potentially leaked, courtesy of a Nintendo insider. As you may know, Nintendo and the Devil Cry series don’t have much history. Not a single Devil May Cry game has ever launched on a Nintendo console, and it wasn’t until 2019 and 2020 when the first three games were ported to the Nintendo Switch that they were ever available on a Nintendo platform. Meanwhile, Devil May Cry 4 and Devil May Cry 5 remain unavailable for Nintendo users. This may be changing soon, though, and in more than one way.

Over on social media platform X, Nintendo insider and leaker Nash Weedle relays word that the next Devil May Cry game will not be skipping Nintendo platforms like its predecessor. More specifically, it will release on Nintendo Switch 2. Adding to this, Nash Weedle claims that Capcom is also thinking about releasing “previous installments” on the console as well. Now, this could be in reference to Nintendo Switch 2 versions of the pre-existing Switch versions of the first three games, or it could be a reference to the fourth and fifth games finally coming over. It could include all of them. It could even include DmC: Devil May Cry. Unfortunately, we do not know because further, more specific details are not provided.

Capcom’s Nintendo Switch 2 Support

As you may know, Capcom has been a big supporter of the Nintendo Switch 2 so far, as evidenced by Resident Evil Requiem being available on the console at launch. And this is especially relevant because the Devil May Cry series uses the same engine. So the engine has been scaled to Nintendo Switch 2, and if the Switch 2 runs Resident Evil Requiem well, it will have no problem with Devil May Cry 6.

All of that said, and as always, remember to take this information with a grain of salt because it is not official information. This is unofficial information that is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time. So far, Capcom has not been drawn out for comment, and it rarely comments on rumors, reports, or leaks. If it bucks expectation and does pipe something up, we will update the story accordingly.

There have been rumors and scuttlebutt of Devil May Cry 6 for the last couple of years, including recently, but nothing substantial or concrete. In fact, this is probably the biggest source to reference so far. It has been seven years since Devil May Cry 5, though, so it does feel like Devil May Cry 6 is on the horizon.

