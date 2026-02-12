Devil May Cry 6 Gets Disappointing Update Ahead of Rumored Reveal

Devil May Cry fans patiently waiting for Devil May Cry 6 have received a disappointing update ahead of the game’s rumored reveal. It has been seven years since the release of Devil May Cry 5, yet there’s no sign of its follow-up. This is despite the game selling very well and reviewing very well. This may seem shocking, but it’s actually not that surprising considering 11 years separated the releases of Devil May Cry 4 in 2008 and the release of Devil May Cry 5 in 2019. That said, while fans of the Capcom series are used to waiting, it doesn’t make said wait any easier.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The last couple of weeks, there has been some scuttlebutt that Devil May Cry 6 is going to be revealed at today’s PlayStation State of Play. Amid these rumors, fuel was poured on the fire by actor Brian Hanford, who plays V in Devil May Cry 5. Responding to the aforementioned rumors, Hanford had a somewhat cryptic post on the social media platform X that caught the attention of fans of action series. This post can be viewed below, but Hanford has since clarified that he meant nothing with the post and that he knows nothing.

NDA or the Truth About Devil May Cry 6

“Trust me, if I knew anything, I’d say,” said the actor in a post of clarification. “Just out here getting excited about rumors and tweets.”

Now, this may be a backpedal involving an NDA, but there is no reason to believe this conspiracy. It’s one thing if an actor gets caught up in an interview or something spontaneous and breaks NDA. That does happen. It’s less common for an actor to make a deliberate post on social media that breaks NDA. Further, Hanford doesn’t play a recurring character, unlike some actors who work on the series, so it would make sense if he didn’t know anything about the game because he and his character probably aren’t in it. Likewise, you could also take this in the other direction and assume the character introduced in the last game will appear in the next game, and this means work on it either hasn’t begun or progressed enough for voice actors to begin working.

Unfortunately, all we have right now is speculation. This speculation could come to an end later today at the PlayStation State of Play, though. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.