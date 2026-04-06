Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 Users Get Free $15 Gift

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users have received a free $15 gift. Gaming, like everything else, is getting more and more expensive. The expectation is that the Nintendo Switch 2 will soon follow the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and get a price increase. Meanwhile, Nintendo has already been charging $80 for some of its Nintendo Switch 2 games. To this end, when Nintendo Switch, and especially Nintendo Switch 2, users can save some money, it’s an opportunity too good to pass up on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now, and until April 11, both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users can specifically obtain a free $15 Nintendo eShop gift card with any $100 Nintendo eShop gift card purchase at Target. In other words, you have to technically spend money to receive money, but this was money you were going to spend no matter what if you made more than one purchase in the future on your Switch or Switch 2.

Free Nintendo eShop Gift Card

This is not the first time this offer has been offered to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users, but it’s not as commonly offered compared to the same offer on Xbox and PlayStation. In fact, it is decently rare.

The only Nintendo fan this is not going to appeal to is a Nintendo fan who purchases all of their games physically, and thus may not reasonably spend $100 on the Nintendo eShop. Also, anyone who only plays free-to-play games. Everyone else is going to spend $100 on the Nintendo eShop, and with this offer, you are getting a free $15 while doing this. $15 isn’t a ton of money, but that can purchase some indie games, as well as some larger games when they are on sale. Alternatively, it can simply be used to save on the purchase of a marquee Nintendo game at launch.

For those who trigger this offer, the gift card will be digital and sent via email, typically sent within four hours of the purchase. This applies to both the gift card purchase and the free gift card received with the purchase. Right now, it appears this promotion is limited to online, and is not available via in-store purchase, which has also been the case in the past.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.