Nintendo Switch Games Normally $50 Now Only $5 on eShop

Two Nintendo Switch games that normally cost $50 on the Nintendo eShop have been discounted by a massive 90 percent, which means they are now $5. This price point is only available for a couple of weeks, but it is available to all Switch, Switch Lite, and OLED Switch users in the United States. There is no Nintendo Switch Online subscription needed. Meanwhile, each game is playable on Nintendo Switch 2, courtesy of backward compatability. As of right now, there is no word of either game getting a native Switch 2 version, nor any reason to anticipate this happening.

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The first of these two Nintendo Switch games is the Deluxe Edition of Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, which happens to be the newer game of this duo. This adventure game was released in 2023, and it is actually a remake of a game by the same name that was released in 2006 by the same developer of the original, with that developer being Frogwares. And the original game was the third installment in the series, while the remake is the 10th, and its plot is reworked in the remake to serve as a sequel to 2021’s Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, a soft reboot of the Sherlock Holmes franchise, in video game format at least, that stars a younger Sherlock than the rest of the series. The other $5 game that is normally $50 on the eShop, is Dying Light: Definitive Edition, which was released on Nintendo Switch, by Techland, in 2021, six years after its original release on other platforms in 2015. As the name applies, this version bundles together all of the game’s DLC with the base version.

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened

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Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, for those curious, boasts a 75 on Metacritic, and boasts about 10 hours of content. At its current price, those who buy the adventure game are getting a value of $0.50 per hour of content. This value is is hard to beat, expect if you are Dying Light, which oblierates this value.

Dying Light: Definitive Edition

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Dying Light: Definitive Edition offers over 100 hours of total content, so its value is even greater. Meanwhile, despite having a lower Metacritic score in comparison, a 75, it was way more popular. In fact, it is one of the best-selling games of 2015, and many consider its 75 an underrating of the open-world survival-horror game.

All of that said, and as aalways, feel free to drop a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.