Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals Its Biggest Feature Since Launch Is Being Added Soon

A new Nintendo Switch 2 leak has revealed that its biggest feature since launch is coming. Of course, this doesn’t say too much because Nintendo hasn’t done much with the Switch 2 since releasing it in June 2025. Not only is the console still fairly new, but Nintendo is slow when it comes to generational hardware improvement. Where the PS5 and Xbox Series X got regular updates that improved the experience of using reach respective console, the Nintendo Switch got far fewer updates, which made the matter that it launched with a worse feature set in comparison much worse as well. Fittingly, this new feature doesn’t come from Nintendo.

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The new leak comes courtesy of a new report, a report from Nash Weedle, a Nintendo insider with a fairly decent track record of accurate leaks. According to the insider, YouTube has the native app ready for Nintendo Switch 2, and is currently expediating the paperwork with Nintendo to get the approvals it needs to release the app on rhe console. In other words, a YouTube app is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 soon, something many owners of the Switch successor have been asking for. Unfortunately, there aren’t any more precise details than this in terms of timing.

Nintendo Being Nintendo

Why didn’t the Nintendo Switch 2 not launch with such a basic and popular app? We do not know. The PS5 and Xbox Series X both supported a YouTube app right out of the box at launch. It more than a year for the Nintendo Switch to get the app, though, so it’s not very surprising this timeline looks poised to repeat. More than this, there isn’t great app support on the Switch 2 in general. This is to say, the problem isn’t YouTube. It’s Nintendo.

How many use their Switch and Switch 2 to watch YouTube. Well, recently, it was revealed that the Crunchyroll app was being removed from the former in October. Compared to YouTube, this is a niche app, yet there were many Switch users upset with the news. Suffice it to say, many will get use of the YouTube app on the Nintendo Switch 2.

In the modern era where gaming consoles are more than gaming consoles, and more akin to a universal multi-media device, Nintendo has been very slow to adapt nor does it seem that keen to change this. For what it is worth, it doesn’t seem to matter much. The Nintendo Switch is on course to pass the PS2 as the best-selling video game machine of all time. If you’re buying a Nintendo console it’s because of its exclusive games, any and everything else is secondary.

All of that said, remember to take everything above with a grain of salt. None of it is official information, and even if accurate, it is subject to change.